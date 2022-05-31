J&K: Terrorists Issue Threat To Kashmiri Pandits Again, Hours After Hindu Teacher's Murder

Hours after a Hindu teacher was shot down in Kashmir, a terrorist organisation issued a fresh threat to Kashmiri Pandits. In the letter, the group has warned that anyone becoming a part of the government's resettlement program will be considered an occupier.

"Justice will be provided. Don't become collaborators and touts. It is those collaborators and touts who become pawns for this colonial fascist regime. Anyone becoming part of this settlers colonial program is in itself considered as occupier," the letter read.

It added, "JK is not a disputed land but illegally occupied land by a brutal, hypocrite colonial fascist mercenaries. Resistance fights will react and the reaction will be intense. Crystal clear program."

Last week, The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of Pakistani terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), warned the Kashmir Pandit community that they will be dragged out from their guarded 'dungeons'.

On May 16, the Lashkar-e-Islam terrorist organisation warned Kashmiri Pandits to either flee the valley or be prepared for death. In a letter addressed to the president of a Migrant Colony in Pulwama, the "commander" of the terror outfit made a preposterous claim that the Kashmiri Pandit community desired the killing of Muslims living in the valley. Moreover, he contended that there was no space for them in the Union Territory.

Kashmiri Pandits take to streets to protest school teacher's killing

Kashmiri Pandits employed under the Prime Minister's package hit the streets at several places in Kashmir to protest the killing of a Hindu teacher by terrorists in the Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Rajni Bala, a government school teacher in Gopalpora, who belonged to the Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists earlier on May 31.

A group of Kashmir Pandit employees protested at the clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Another group demonstrated at Batwara in the Sonawar area of the city.

Notably, this is the second such killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk was murdered in the Tehsildar's office in Budgam district. This is the seventh incident of targeted killing in Kashmir in May. While four victims were civilians, three were off-duty policemen.