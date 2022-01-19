J&K: Terrorists Launch Fire Upon CRPF Bunker In Anantnag District, Probe Underway

In a shocking turn of events, terrorists on Wednesday fired upon a CRPF bunker of 40th BN at the Main area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. No injuries were reported in the incident. Security officials informed that a search has been launched to apprehend the terrorists the earliest.

The terrorists reportedly used pistols while launching attacks against the CRPF bunker. Security forces have launched search ops to nab the attackers and have cordoned off the bunker area as part of the routine drill. The Anantnag offensive is the latest of such terror acts being reported across various parts of the country ahead of Republic Day celebrations scheduled to be held next week.

In Kulgam district, terrorists attack army vehicle with IED

The attack comes barely a day after an IED blast by terrorists targeting an army vehicle has been reported in Kulgam district on Tuesday. This was the second incident reported in less than two days in South Kashmir after an IED was recovered in the downtown of Srinagar. Earlier on Tuesday, a suspicious bag was discovered in Srinagar, although nothing was found from it. On January 15, a 10 kg IED was recovered by the Indian Army, Bandipora Police, and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) during a search operation being carried out in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

IED recovered in Ghazipur

Meanwhile, on Friday, an IED was recovered from one of the busiest flower markets in Ghazipur. Police and the bomb disposal squad were rushed to the flower market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag. Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana had confirmed that the bag indeed contained an IED which was successfully diffused by the Bomb Disposal Squad present there. "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," CP Asthana said.

The National Security Guard (NSG) had carried out a controlled blast after cordoning off the area. Visuals from the scene depicted plumes of smoke ascending from the bomb disposal location. On Monday, the NSG informed the Delhi Police that the IED seized from the Ghazipur market area had a timer device attached to it and had ammonium nitrate and RDX as its components. Police officials probing the case asserted that RDX has been used in blasts in the national capital earlier too. As part of the Ghazipur IED probe, the Delhi Police are now gathering data of all mobile phones and SIM cards sold in shops in and around the area. Police are covering all individuals present at the Ghazipur flower market in recent days as part of the investigation.

With Inputs from agencies

Image: Republic World