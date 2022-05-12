J&K: Terrorists Shoot Kashmiri Pandit Clerk Rahul Bhat At Chadoora Tehsildar's Office

In a massive development in J&K, a Kashmiri Pandit has been targeted in the Budgam district. Terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who is a Clerk in the Tehsildar's office, Chadoora, in the Budgam district. He has been taken to the hospital.

Terrorists attack Kashmiri Pandit

Republic TV has learned that Rahul Bhat was attacked when he was working at the Tehsildar's office. Terrorists opened fire at him from close proximity. Bhat was admitted to a hospital in Budgam but due to his critical condition, he has been moved to Srinagar. Security forces have launched a search operation in the Chadoora area.

On-duty clerk attacked at Tehsil's office in J&K; first visuals after attack show blood splattered on the floor,



Target killings in Jammu and Kashmir

However, this is not the first incident of Kashmiri Pandits being targeted in the valley. On April 4, terrorists gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit identified as Bal Krishan in Chotigam village of Shopian district, leaving him injured. The attack was followed by violence against two other labourers from Bihar, Patlashwar Kumar and Jakku Choudhary in Lajoora village of Pulwama district.

While no death was reported, both individuals were left heavily injured. The attacks came to the fore after Kashmiri Pandits, since October 2021, were targeted and killed. One of the prominent businessmen and pharmacy owners in Srinagar ML Bindroo was killed in broad daylight while two teachers from different states were murdered, too.

In fact, a government school teacher was killed by terrorists after he urged his pupils to stand in attention during the National Anthem.

