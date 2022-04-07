J&K: Terrorists Open Fire At CRPF Camp In Srinagar; Incident Caught On CCTV

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed and another was injured on Monday, April 4 after terrorists attacked security forces near Maisuma Bridge in Srinagar's Lal Chowk. In broad daylight, terrorists opened fire on a CRPF camp resulting in injuries to two jawans.

Republic Media Network has accessed CCTV footage of the attack, that shows bike-borne assailants catching the jawans off guard, on a busy road and firing bullets before fleeing the spot.

The injured soldiers were rushed to SMHS hospital where Head Constable Vishal Kumar succumbed to injuries while the other was undergoing treatment.

After the attack, heavy security was deployed near Maisuma Bridge while the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF have launched a joint cordon and search operation to track down the assailants. Notably, Maisuma is one of the areas where former JKLF commander and terrorist Yasin Malik was active.

J&K LG, DGP salute martyred CRPF official

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the death of CRPF personnel. "Strongly condemn dastardly terror attack on civilians and CRPF personnel. My deepest condolences to family of martyred HC Vishal Kumar and prayers for early recovery of injured. Our security forces will give a befitting reply to perpetrators of despicable attacks," Manoj Sinha said on Monday.

The wreath-laying ceremony of CRPF Head Constable Vishal Kuma Srinagar was held in Budgam on Tuesday, April 5. Expressing anguish over the act, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that India salutes the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Singh said, "We'll not tolerate this (terror attacks) craziness. We salute the soldier who has sacrificed his life for the nation. Our work to maintain peace will continue."

Woman hurls petrol bomb at CRPF camp

Earlier on March 29, an unidentified woman hurled a petrol bomb at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. Visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network showed a burqa-clad woman approaching the area where CRPF personnel were stationed. Stopping on the road, she rummaged through her purse before hurling a petrol bomb toward the forces, and sleeing the site. Some passersby were also seen scrambling to safety after the blast. It was later revealed that the attacker is an Over Ground Worker (OGW).