J&K: Terrorists Open Fire At CRPF Personnel In Kulgam, Search Operations Underway

A day after a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam district, terrorists opened fire at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) forces on Wednesday. As per on-ground information brought exclusively by the Republic Media Network, the CRPF jawans were on a routine check operation when they confronted terrorists who started firing in an attempt to flee the spot. No reports of injury or causalities have been received yet. The terrorists, however, managed to escape.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited as a search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists. Ahead of Independence Day, security forces in Kashmir had successfully thwarted several attempted attacks. Some terrorists were arrested after forces received warnings regarding a major disturbance in the valley region on 15 August. The Indian Army along with Kashmir police are working vigilantly on the forefront.

BJP leader shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

On 17 August, BJP leader Javed Ahmad Dar lost his life after terrorists opened fire at him in Kulgam. As per the preliminary investigation, terrorists barged into Dar's house, who was a contractor by profession and resident of Brazloo, and fired indiscriminately upon him. He received critical gunshot injuries and died on spot. An official release by the police stated that they received information about a terror crime incident in the Brazloo Jageer area where terrorists had fired on a civilian. Later, senior police officers reached and took stock of the situation.

Apart from the BJP, several other political parties, including Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference and National Conference (JKPC) strongly, condemned the killing. Expressing condolences to the kin of the deceased, the JKPC termed the incident as a "senseless and unjustifiable act of violence". The investigation of the case is still underway.

BJP leader from the valley, Aijaz Hussain, on Wednesday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to provide licenses for guns for all the nationalists in the region. The demand from the party leader came after the second such brutal incident was witnessed in a week. Justifying his request, Hussain said that the party cannot "afford to lose Karykartas on a daily basis."