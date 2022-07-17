Last Updated:

J&K: Terrorists Open Fire At Police, CRPF In Pulwama; One Jawan Martyred

The attack at the Joint Naka Party of the police and the CRPF in Pulwama was carried out by terrorists from an apple orchard near the Gangoo Crossing checkpost.

Harsh Vardhan

In another instance of a cowardly attack, terrorists opened fire at the Joint Naka Party of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama. According to sources, the forces were ambushed from a nearby apple orchard near Gangoo crossing at the Circular Road in Pulwama and marked another account in a series of attacks. Unfortunately, one Jawan named Vinod Kumar who was injured in the firing was martyred after succumbing to his wounds during treatment.

Following the ASI-ranked officer's demise, the armed forces immediately launched a search operation after cordoning off the area. According to ANI, the J&K Police said that the search for the terrorists is in progress. Notably, the latest incident follows the arrest of a hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr and the diffusion of an IED-like object in Pulwama. 

Growing terror activities in Pulwama

Earlier on July 7, the J&K Police arrested a hybrid terrorist identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray, from the Awantipora town in Pulwama. The arrest was made after the Police, along with Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), established a joint check-post in the area following a tip-off about the movement of the terrorists. 

In another incident in the same week, the Pulwama police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) diffused a bomb that was made with a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers. 

