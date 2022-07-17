J&K: Terrorists Open Fire At Police, CRPF In Pulwama; One Jawan Martyred

In another instance of a cowardly attack, terrorists opened fire at the Joint Naka Party of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama. According to sources, the forces were ambushed from a nearby apple orchard near Gangoo crossing at the Circular Road in Pulwama and marked another account in a series of attacks. Unfortunately, one Jawan named Vinod Kumar who was injured in the firing was martyred after succumbing to his wounds during treatment.

#BREAKING | Pulwama: Terrorists open fire upon joint naka party, one CRPF jawan martyred in attack.



Watch here-https://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/vPPUPt7Iz2 — Republic (@republic) July 17, 2022

Following the ASI-ranked officer's demise, the armed forces immediately launched a search operation after cordoning off the area. According to ANI, the J&K Police said that the search for the terrorists is in progress. Notably, the latest incident follows the arrest of a hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr and the diffusion of an IED-like object in Pulwama.

UPDATE | The firing happened at Gangoo Crossing Pulwama on a check post & was done from a nearby Apple orchard. 1 CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar was seriously injured and succumbed to his wounds during treatment. Area was cordoned off. Search in progress: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

Growing terror activities in Pulwama

Earlier on July 7, the J&K Police arrested a hybrid terrorist identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray, from the Awantipora town in Pulwama. The arrest was made after the Police, along with Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), established a joint check-post in the area following a tip-off about the movement of the terrorists.

In another incident in the same week, the Pulwama police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) diffused a bomb that was made with a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers.