J&K: Terrorists Open Fire On Police Bus In Srinagar; 12 Personnel Injured, 2 Martyred

In another dastardly attack on security forces, a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, 2 personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 12 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.

LeT role suspected

Republic TV has learned that the 9th battalion of the J&K Armed Police was targeted in the incident. The United Liberation Front and Kashmir Tigers have claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the attack is said to be retaliation from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) after 2 terrorists were neutralized by cargo police earlier, sources have claimed. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, the Srinagar police neutralized two LeT terrorists including a foreign terrorist in a brief chance encounter at the Rangreth area of Srinagar. As per police records, both the killed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities and played a key role in number of recent killings in Srinagar City. Arms and ammunition including 2 AK rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter. "All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes," the J&K police said in a statement.

