J&K: Suicide Attack On Indian Army Camp In Rajouri; 2 Terrorists Killed, 3 Jawans Martyred

A cowardly suicide attack on the Indian Army camp in Rajouri was foiled on Wednesday after the security forces neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in the Pargal area of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the 11 Rajasthan Rifles, the two terrorists were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around 6 km from the Darhal police station. The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists.

A soldier standing guard at a point of the passage was challenged by the infiltrators, leading to an exchange of fire. Additional parties were despatched for the location and two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. While five army personnel were injured in the encounter, three succumbed to the injuries. The Army has confirmed that three jawans were martyred in the encounter and the search operation is underway.

"J&K | Someone tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in the Darhal area of Rajouri. Exchange of fire took place. Additional parties despatched for the location, 6 km from Darhal PS. Two terrorists were killed, and two Army personnel got injured," ADGP Mukesh Singh said.

Sources in the intelligence agency informed that it was possibly fidayeen (suicide) attack on the security forces.

Flag hoisting ceremony at Indian Army Parghal camp

This Pargal Camp of the Indian Army in Darhal is the same location where the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program was held on Sunday to mark 75 years of India's independence.

In the wake of the high alert sounded by security agencies that some infiltration might take place from the international border in the Jammu region to disrupt the celebrations of the upcoming Independence Day, security forces have been carrying out mid-night search operations at multiple locations along the international border in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.