In another incident of targeted civilian killing in J&K, terrorists fired upon two Kashmiri Pandits in the Shopian district on Tuesday. The incident comes a day after India celebrated its 76th independence day and a wave of tricolours was witnessed in the Valley.

The victims, identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintoo Kumar, were brothers hailing from the Chotigam village. They were attacked in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian. Sunil Kumar, who suffered two bullet wounds, later succumbed to his injuries.

Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar received two bullet injuries in the terrorist attack.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," said thr Kashmir Zone Police in a statement on Tuesday.

The area has been cordoned off and the police are on the hunt for the assailants.

Visual from outside hospital in Shopian where the Kashmiri Pandit brothers were admitted

Migrant labourer dead, 2 injured in grenade attack

The incident comes barely two weeks after a migrant labourer was killed and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in the Gadoora area of Pulwama district. The terrorists had lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers who manufactured cotton bedding, police said.

"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on August 4.

The deceased was dentified as Mohd Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa in Bihar, while the injured were identified as Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool, residents of Rampur.

Terrorist attacks had escalated on non-local labourers earlier this year but there was a break in such targeted killings for the last nearly two months. Prior to the August 4 incident, one such attack was reported on June 3 when a migrant labourer was killed and another was injured after terrorists shot at them in Budgam district. They were employed at a brick kiln in Chadoora village.