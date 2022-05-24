J&K: Terrorists Shoot Dead Policeman & Injure 7-yr-old Daughter; TRF Claims Responsibility

In a shocking incident in Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist fired upon a police personnel named Saifullah Qadri in the Soura area of Srinagar. Hours after the firing, he succumbed to his injuries. His 7-year-old daughter, who was with him, received bullet injuries as well. She was taken to JVC Hospital, Bemina.

As per sources, Qadri was taking his daughter to tuition classes at the time of the attack. The Resistance Front (TRF), which is an offshoot of Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack. Later in the day, the late police officer's wreath-laying ceremony took place.

Reacting to the incident, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Soura, Srinagar. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I salute the martyr Policeman SgCt Saifullah Qadri. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered."

This comes hours after the TRF issued a threat letter to Kashmiri Pandits.

Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat shot dead

On May 12, Rahul Bhat was shot at by two terrorists while he was working at the Tehsildar's office in the Chadoora village. Expressing their grief and anger, the relatives of Bhat echoed chants of "Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe" and "Pakistan Mudrabaad", as he was laid to rest.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha met the family of Rahul Bhat on May 24 and offered his condolences.

The attack on Rahul Bhat came nearly a month after two motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in the Chotogam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim, identified as Sonu Kumar, survived the attack. The series of targetted killings started in October 2021.