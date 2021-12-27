Terrorists Hurl Grenades At CRPF In South Kashmir's Anantnag District; Search Underway

In a recent development to the terror attacks taking place in the Jammu and Kashmir region, terrorists targeted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a grenade attack in South Kashmir on Monday, December 27. Search operations are underway on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. As per the preliminary information, no loss has been reported. More details on the attack are awaited.

J&K Police said, "Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a security bunker at the Arwani area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district."

Earlier on December 26, a grenade was hurled at a CRPF camp in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. So far, no reports of damage and injuries were received.

2 police personnel killed, 14 injured in J&K terror attack

Two police personnel were killed and 14 others were injured on Monday after terrorists opened fire on a bus in the Zewan area of Srinagar.

Kashmir Police tweeted, "Among the injured police personnel, one ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom."

In a separate incident on Friday, December 10, two policemen were killed after terrorists opened fire at a police team in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to J&K Police, the firing occurred in Bandipora's Gulshan Chowk during the evening hours on December 10. It was then informed that the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the attackers.

Kashmir Zone Police had said in a tweet, "Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. In this terror incident, two police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured and attained martyrdom."

Earlier on December 1, a traffic police person was injured after terrorists fired upon him in the Rajouri Kadal area of downtown Srinagar. He has been shifted to a hospital. More details are awaited. According to sources, the injured cop has been identified as Mohammad Abdullah who was busy regulating traffic at Rajouri Kadal.

In early October, terrorists launched four attacks in 36 hours and killed five civilians in Srinagar and Bandipora. According to the sources, minority communities Sikh and Hindus were targeted in the Union Territory.

Image: ANI