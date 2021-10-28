J&K: Three Detained For Allegedly Sheltering Terrorists As Poonch Operations Enter Day 18

In a recent update to the Poonch encounter, three people were detained on suspicion of sheltering terrorists hiding at the encounter site of anti-terror operations. The encounter steps to the 18th day, with over a dozen people detained and six people apprehended by the J&K police. Earlier on October 27, six accused were arrested by the J&K police, and three of them were nabbed as they tried to flee to Saudi Arabia. The other three locals were arrested for providing logistics to the terrorists.

According to the sources, phone records of the detained people established links with the terrorists. They will be further quizzed in connection to the encounter.

On October 26, three youth were detained while travelling to Saudi Arabia via Nepal as the security forces recovered traces of clothes and other belongings of terrorists hiding in the Poonch region.

LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa eliminated

Three security personnel were injured during the encounter on October 24. During the shootout between the security forces and terrorists when jailed LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa was taken to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for identification, Mustafa was killed. The LeT terrorist was under investigation in connection to the ongoing operation where 3 army jawans and a JCO were martyred. As per the Republic Media Network report, Mustafa originally hailed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and came to India about 15 years back via the Surankote border.

In another update, the Indian Army had recovered arms and ammunition from the Poonch terror hideout. Some of the recoveries include one Ak-47 with its magazine, 29 AK rounds, two grenades, four biscuit packets, sling, socks, a t-shirt, a jacket, blankets, tiffins, two pairs of shoes, and one single shoe, two detonators, and two syringes.

Poonch encounter

On October 11, an encounter was launched by security forces during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region. The anti-terror operation was initiated as inputs regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district was received by the security forces. So far, the encounter has claimed the lives of nine brave Indian soldiers.

(Image: PTI)