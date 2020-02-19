J&K: Three Dreaded Terrorists Killed In Tral

On a credible input, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police, CRPF & Army in the Sherabad area of Tral in Awantipora. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, 03 terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The killed terrorists have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani @ Umer Mukhtar resident of Ameerabad Tral, Raja Umer Maqbool resident of Lurgam Tral and Sadat Ahmad Thokar resident of Waghama Bijbehara.

As per police records they were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM and were wanted by law for their complicity in terror crimes including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

According to the Police records, Jahangir had a history of terror crime records since 2018 and was operating as commander of proscribed terror outfit HM in the area. He was involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area along with Raja Umer Maqbool.

Cases registered

Several terror crime cases were registered against them including Case FIR No. 70/2019 pertaining to arson and setting a pharmacy shop on fire at Tral, FIR No. 72/2019 pertaining to the threatening of civilians in Tral area, FIR No. 83/2019 pertaining to the killing of a civilian Mehraj Uddin Zargar at Tral, FIR No. 85/2019 pertaining to attack on army jawan at Devar Tral, FIR No. 86/2019 pertaining to arson and setting a truck on fire at Tral, FIR No. 87/2019 pertaining to Arson and setting Mosque on fire at Ameerabad Tral, FIR No.90/2019 pertaining to the Arson at a Ziyarat in Kounsarbal Tral, FIR No. 06/2020 pertaining to civilian atrocities in Tral and FIR No. 11/2020 pertaining to killing of a civilian namely Ghulam Nabi Mir resident of Tral. Jahangir was also involved in case FIR No. 72/2018 pertaining to attack on policeman Ashiq Hussain at Pastoona Tral.

Similarly, Sadat was also involved in several terror cases including the attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities. Terror crime cases were also registered against him.

Pertinently there was no collateral damage during the course of the encounter. Incriminating material including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.

