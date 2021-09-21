J&K: Three IEDs With 3 Kg Urea Recovered By Security Forces From Kupwara District

In a major crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Indian Army recovered three locally made Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) with 3 kg of urea from Kralpora village in Kupwara. The recovery was made during a search operation carried out in a particular location of Kupwara district's village. According to the on-ground report of Republic TV, police had raided all the houses of a location in Kupwara and had detected the explosives. The suspects have been identified and taken into custody for further investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that a report of the latest IED recovery was done a few hours after explosive material was detected near Gogoo Gali at Humhama area of Airport road in Budgam district early on Tuesday by security forces. After that bomb disposal team was dispatched to the spot and the team later diffused without causing any loss of life or damage, informed J&K police.

IED recovered from Humhama area of Srinagar

The bomb was planted in a steel container and left on Srinagar's Airport area and it was jointly recovered by Jammu and J&K Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. A case has also been registered under relevant sections of the IPC. Back-to-back threats of IEDs are coming from the valley region with the recent recovery of an IED by the security forces in J&K's Srinagar district. Police had informed that the recovery was made by the roadside in Hamdania colony in Bemina outskirts area of Srinagar city. The bomb disposal squad without causing any damage had diffused the bomb on time.

IED threat in Jammu and Kashmir

With efforts and alertness of the security forces of the Union Territory, no major damage has been reported due to IED however it is also important that the explosives are frequently getting detected. Last month ahead of Independence Day, security forces had arrested a terrorist from the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and had recovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from him. Reportedly a major tragedy was averted at that time as the terrorist was planning to target vehicles of security forces and VVIPs using magnetic IEDs, also known as "sticky bombs" ahead of Independence Day. While on the same day, another terrorist was arrested from the Kishtwar district with arms and ammunition including one grenade, one AK magazine and 30 rounds of AK from the terrorist, identified as Muzamil Hussain Shah.

Image: Republicworld