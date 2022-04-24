J&K: Three, Including Two From Anantnag, Arrested In Sunjwan Encounter Case

Continuing its crackdown on the terror ecosystem, Jammu and Kashmir Police on late Saturday evening attested two more involved in the Sunjwan Encounter case, arrests have been made from the Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Those arrested by police have been identified as Bilal Waghey and Ishfaq Chaupan, the duo are drivers and conductors of vehicles that ferried Jaish Fidayeen terrorists from Supwala in Samba to Sunjwan in Jammu, a day before they attack CISF Bus in the same area.

Earlier in the day, Jammu Police arrested a guide of these terrorists Shafiq from his residence in Bathindi area of Jammu where he gave terrorists a safe accommodation in the underground hall of the residence.

ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh said, “On 22nd April 2022, 02 terrorists which were associated with suicide squad of Jaish-e-Mohammad got eliminated. They had infiltrated recently and were directed by their Pakistan handlers to carry out Fidayeen attack in Jammu City”.

​​“During the course of investigation of case FIR No. 115 u/s 302/307/120-B, 121-A IPC, 7/27 Arms Act & 16/18/20 ULA of P/S Bahu Fort Jammu, J&K Police on the basis of technical analysis, succeeded in effecting the arrest of a person namely Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh S/o Ghulam Mohd Sheikh R/o Mir Mohalla, Tral, who had facilitated the stay of terrorists in Jalalabad area of Jammu,” ADG Singh added.

He further said that on disclosure of the Shafiq, one person namely Mohd Iqbal Rather from Kulgam in whose residence at Jalalabad, the terrorists had hidden also stands detained. The analysis of the mobile tower, as well as the internet data usage of the general area, led to suspicion of a person by name of Bilal Ahmed Beig of Anantnag, who had received the terrorists on the border and brought them to the Jalalabad area, which was further received by Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh.

​​ADG Singh also said, “Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh further revealed that his brother Asif Ahmed Shiekh helped in finding a place for accommodation of terrorists as well as provided mobile phones to the terrorists. The technical analysis of the CCTVs in Jalalabad area, as well as Highway, corroborates the above-mentioned facts”.

