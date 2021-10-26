J&K: Three Youth Detained For Aiding Terrorists In Connection To Poonch Encounter

In a major update to the Poonch encounter, three youth were detained while travelling to Saudi Arabia via Nepal. The security forces have recovered traces of clothes and other belongings of terrorists hiding in the Poonch region. The encounter steps to 16th day, so far the longest anti-terror operations conducted in recent times.

Earlier on October 24, three security personnel were injured during the encounter. While LeT terrorist Zia Mustafa has been eliminated during the shootout between the security forces and terrorists when jailed Mustafa was taken to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for identification. The LeT terrorist under investigation in connection to the ongoing operation where 3 army jawans and a JCO were martyred. According to the Republic Media Network report, Mustafa originally hailed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and came to India about 15 years back via the Surankote border.

In another update, on October 17, according to sources, police received information from intelligence sources that two locals residing near the encounter region have been providing logistic support to the terrorists. One of the detained is a woman who also provided food to the terrorists. Sources suggest that terrorists were residing in the area for the past 2-3 months which wouldn't have been possible without the help of locals. The investigation is underway. Also, on October 21, a woman was arrested over suspicions of providing help to the terrorists hiding in the region.

Poonch encounter

On October 11, an encounter was launched by security forces during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region. The anti-terror operation was initiated as inputs regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district was received by the security forces. Earlier, the encounter claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H. The bodies of the five soldiers were sent to their respective hometowns on Wednesday - Jaswinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Gajjan Singh to their Punjab hometowns, Saraj Singh to Uttar Pradesh and Vaisakh H to Kerala.

(Image: PTI)