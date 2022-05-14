J&K: Three-storey Building In Kishtwar Engulfed In Fire; 3 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in the Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir on May 14. As per sources, four fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the fire and make sure there are no people trapped in the building. No loss of life has been reported yet in the incident. The house has been gutted almost completely and the flames can be seen billowing out of the building.

On April 26, in Kishtwar, a fire incident was reported from the Dangdooru area in the labour quarters of the Pakal Dul project undertaken by the Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Limited (CVPPL and Jammu and Kashmir State Development Corporation).

(This is a developing story, more information is awaited)