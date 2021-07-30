J&K: Three Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Over Samba; BSF Personnel Open Fire

In yet another instance, suspected Pakistani drones were spotted hovering in three locations in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to BSF officials, three unidentified lights were spotted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya, and Gagwal near the international border around 8.30 PM on Thursday. The alert security forces fired upon the drones after which they disappeared. Drone activity has increased after the June 27 air base attack.

Drones spotted over Samba in Jammu

The latest drone spotting comes days ahead of Independence Day and also a week after forces shot down a Pakistani drone carrying 5 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials near the border area of Kanachak. During the latest sighting, BSF personnel fired a couple of rounds towards one of the drones in Chiladya before it returned to the Pakistani side.

In addition, the two other drones disappeared from the sky shortly after hovering over sensitive security installations at Bari Brahmana and along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Ghagwal. The drone spotting led to police and other security forces rush to the area for a thorough search.

Pakistan terror outfits planning drone attacks ahead of Independence Day: Intel

Multiple intel sources had earlier informed that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and the Pakistan Army were planning to carry out attacks on vital military installations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Sources further added that the attacks could be carried out using drones or suicide bombings at the international border or at the Line of Control (LoC). The inputs have prompted security agencies to consider installing the “Anti-Drone System” at the venue for the Independence Day function in Jammu.

Drone attack on Jammu Airbase

Earlier on June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts rushed to the incident spot to further investigate the cause of the blast. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions. The Indian Armed forces have banned the use and sale of drones in several districts across J&K as well as in other parts of the country.