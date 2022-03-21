J&K To Avail “uninterrupted” Power Supply Starting Today, Avers LG Manoj Sinha

In a key development, the Jammu and Kashmir government has started 24x7 uninterrupted power supply to those households where smart meters have been installed. Notably, this will be first time that households in the Union Territory will be getting uninterrupted power supply and it will start from 6603 households falling in the Jammu district and will be extended to other parts of the Union Territory in a phased manner.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while making the announcement, said, “6603 households linked with four feeders of Jammu where smart meters have been installed will be getting uninterrupted, quality electricity supply from today. All these households won’t face scheduled cuts from now on, except in case of faults. In past 1.5 years, we were working on uninterrupted power supply, transmission and distribution enhancement was being worked upon,"

He further added that J&K purchases electricity worth 6000 crores, while revenue of only 2600 crore is generated from the same which leads to a loss of 3400 crores annually. Every customer wants 24X7 electricity, but nothing has been done in past years to enhance electricity supply; even transmission and distribution wasn’t enhanced. Now the households with smart meters will get 24X7 electricity supply from today.

J&K govt to launch project in Kashmir district

LG Sinha further said that the state government is soon going to start this in Kashmir as it will not only stop the power theft in the Union Territory but will also ensure supply of electricity round the clock. LG Sinha urged people to extend their help to administration in this for uninterrupted power supply.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting JK Budget 2022-23 said, “Jammu & Kashmir only 3,500 MW of electricity has been generated since independence. By our efforts Union Territory of J&K is all set to double hydroelectric power generation in next three years. In this direction, 5 mega hydro power projects viz Ratle (850MW), Kirthai-II (930 MW), Sawalakote (1,856 MW), Dulhasti-Stage II (258 MW) and Uri-I Stage-II (240 MW) with total capacity of 4,134 MW have been taken up for execution in collaboration with NHPC. The likely investment in these projects is Rs.34,882 crore and on completion will make Union Territory of J&K power surplus. The delay in execution of the projects has been eliminated and the pace of execution accelerated. On-going Hydro Electric Projects (HEPs) Kiru (624 MW), Kawar (540 MW) and Pakaldul (1,000 MW) are being developed through the Joint Venture and by 2022-23, major civil and electromechanical works of these projects will be completed”.