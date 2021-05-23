J&K To Begin High Risk Vaccination For 18-45 Age Group; Aim To Administer 50,000 Doses/day

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group with a targeted vaccination rate of 40,000-50,000 doses per day, starting May 25. In this exercise, the Government will be focusing on those falling in high priority and high-risk groups. The decision was taken by J&K Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam while chairing a high-level meeting at Jammu.

He said that based on the flow of vaccine doses in the coming months, it has been decided that the immunisation programme for the 18-45 age group with an estimated population of 60 lakh will be ramped up in a systematic and phased manner to prioritize coverage of high-risk and vulnerable groups.

“For the 18-45 age group, the higher risk and vulnerable groups have been identified which include - shopkeepers/dabbawallas, hotel waiters and staff/thela-wallas; services sector people engaged in door-to-door work (barbers, repairmen etc); drivers/ conductors; lawyers; journalists; faculty /staff/workers of the universities/colleges; Government employees on COVID duty/or in active field offices- viz employees of PHE, PDD etc.; construction workers registered with Construction Workers Board; tourism sector workers; people with disabilities (PwD); widows/single mothers; orphans; and persons with co-morbid conditions,” CS Subrahmanyam said.

He also directed officials that in order to ensure proper outreach to the prioritized groups, special vaccination centres will be opened in specific locations such as RTO/ARTO offices, courts, municipal wards, construction sites, universities, and alike. Deputy Commissioners were instructed to conduct surveys wherever necessary to ensure coverage of target groups within one month. Besides the high-risk population, priority will be given to districts with higher caseload and COVID-19 positivity ratio to break the transmission chain and check the spread of infection.