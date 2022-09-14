J&K To Get Additional Rs 20,000 Cr For Mega Infra Push; 20+ Medi-cities To Be Set-up

In a major boost to Industrial investment in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory government will get an additional 20,000 cr investment by the year-end which will include the establishment of more than 20 medi-cities giving a boost to the health infrastructure.

The development will bring more medical colleges to Jammu and Kashmir providing opportunities to MBBS aspirants of the Union Territory. With this, the MBBS seats in Jammu and Kashmir will go up by 1000.

#BREAKING | Big push to investment in Jammu & Kashmir; additional Rs 20,000 crore fund for mega infra push, 20+ medicities to be set up. Tune in here - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/28cTqE5dP0 — Republic (@republic) September 14, 2022

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 announced a slew of developmental projects and said that investment proposals by private companies worth Rs 38,000 crore would soon be coming into the region for the first time in decades.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, the major focus of the Jammu and Kashmir government has been on bringing investments to the Union Territory. Notably, Investments have always been a blockade in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir have never witnessed an investment worth more than 14,000 cr. However, with the proposals of Rs 38000 crore, the investment will cross Rs 70,000 crore in the coming time.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Government has exhausted Land Bank by allotting land to the investors whose groundbreaking ceremony has already been performed by the Prime Minister.

“The Government has now acquired new land but is of the view that it will not be appropriate to allow it without its proper development. Tenders for its development have been given. Water and electricity connections are being installed on the land,” sources said.

Sources told Republic TV that the land will be developed within three months after which the private investment proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore, which is pending before the Government, will be cleared and thereafter land will be allocated to the investors.

PM Modi inaugurated Multiple development initiatives

On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development initiatives worth Rs 20,000 cr for the Union Territory.

While speaking on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day in Palli village in Samba district, PM Modi said, "BJP government has implemented as many as 175 central laws and the Panchayati Raj system for the UT’s people who were deprived of these benefits when Jammu and Kashmir had special status under Article 370.