J&K To Hold G-20 Meetings In 2023, Forms 5-member High-level Committee For Coordination

Jammu & Kashmir is set to host the G-20 meetings in 2023, which is the influential group that brings together the world's major economies. The J&K government on Thursday set up a five-member high-level committee for overall coordination of the meet.

Following the revocation of Article 370 of the constitution, this will be the first major international summit to be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as India's Sherpa for the G20 in September 2021. The Ministry of External Affairs had said that India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 leaders' summit in 2023 for the first time.

As per the official order issued on June 23, the Principal Secretary of Union Territory's housing and urban development department will be the chairman of the committee which was formed in response to a June 4 communication from the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a committee for overall co-ordination of G-20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory of J&K", the order issued by Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said.

Commissioner Secretary (Transport), Administrative Secretary (Tourism), Administrative Secretary (Hospitality and Protocol), and Administrative Secretary (Culture), are members of the Committee.

The order added, "Further, principal secretary to the government, housing and urban development department is also nominated as UT level nodal officer to coordinate the arrangements for G-20 meetings in the Union Territory of J&K".

G-20 meetings

Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has been leading India's representation at the G20 summit. And India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999.

According to the MEA, from December 1, 2021, till November 30, 2024, India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies).

G20 brings together 19 of the world's leading economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 percent of global trade, and 60 percent of the global population, according to the MEA.

For the unversed, the G20 member nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: @G20ORG-Twitter