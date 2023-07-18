J&K To Host First National Camp For U-16 Men’s Football Team In Srinagar

In a major development for the sports fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir, a National Camp for the U-16 Men’s Football team is being held in Srinagar for the first time. Notably, the camp is being oragnised at a time when international footballer Ishfaq Ahmed has been appointed as the Head Coach of the India U-16 national team.

As per the sports department of J&K, “After the National Camp, the Under-16 men’s team will participate in the SAFF U-16 Championship to be held this year in Bhutan from September 1 to 11.

Speaking to Republic, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports (YS&S) Sarmad Hafeez said, “This kind of National Camp will set a new phase in the history of J&K sports. J&K Sports Council and J&K Football Association is leaving no stone unturned in discovering the sports talent of the valley. We are working towards providing a better atmosphere for games and sports in the coming days.”

Ishfaq Ahmed, recently appointed Head Coach, said, “The development is a fulfilment of the promise made by our President Kalyan Chaubey, and Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran. I am happy that the game is a pan-India affair now.”

After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, a massive change in sports infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir is being witnessed. Many new stadiums are also been built while many others are being constructed in various districts of the union Territory. The Sports Council of Jammu and Kashmir is also encouraging the youngsters to take up sports as their carrer.

In April, Lt Governor of newly carved UT Manoj Sinha asked the All India Football Federation (AIFF) officer bearers to set up at least one Centre of Excellence each in Srinagar and Jammu and organise capacity-building programmes for local referees so that they are eligible for officiating in bigger events like I-League etc.

He asked them (AIFF) to include J&K in the panel of states and union territories that will host national-level competitions and international and I-League matches regularly.