J&K To Reopen Tourist Places From July 14 In Phased Manner Despite COVID Scare

Despite the rise in COVID 19 cases, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to reopen the tourist’s places here from July 14 in a phased manner. These decisions have been taken despite the fact that Covid-19 is out on a killing spree and has already claimed 171 lives and infected more than 10,000 people here.

As per an order issued by the government , “only air travellers will be allowed inside the union territory. RT-PCR testing of all tourists at the airport on arrival of all passengers is compulsory." As per the order issued, all incoming tourists must have confirmed hotel bookings for the duration of their stay. All tourists must have confirmed return air tickets.

The order said that taxis or transport facilities need to be pre-booked via the hotel, for which the J&K department of tourism will give detail procedures on its website. Elderly persons above the age of 65 have been asked to avoid travel.

Meanwhile, the government has asked all tourists to have the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app installed on their phones and the same shall be checked for ‘safe’ status at the time of arrival.

However, the order has been issued at a time when strict restrictions on public movement and activities have been re-imposed in many parts of Kashmir valley. District Magistrate Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary while issuing order regarding the strict implementation of lockdown has directed sealing off of all these 88 red zones with strict enforcement of restrictions on public movement and activities of all kinds. As per the instructions issued, all these areas are being sealed off the authorities here have been asked not to allow any kinds of movement and events in these areas. In order to ensure strict implementations of new guidelines, the district administration is exploring all possibilities of installing surveillance cameras at all entries and exits of areas under red zone.

