J&K: Top LeT Commander & 1 Terrorist Killed, AK-47 Rifles Recovered In Srinagar Encounter

On Monday, June 28, an encounter operation was initiated and carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar. In the encounter, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar and one foreign terrorist were killed and two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the site.

The Srinagar encounter has ended after 12 hours of the firing. After the encounter, the bodies of Abrara along with a foreign terrorist were recovered.

As per sources, the foreign terrorists and Abrar were planning to attack the highway and had also come for weapons.

Civilians residing near encounter sites were evacuated as the gunshots and explosion continued. During the Srinagar encounter operation, an assistant commandant, sub-inspector and one jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured.

Top Pakistani terrorist killed in an encounter

As the firing continues, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said to ANI that a Pakistani terrorist and top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abrar was killed in the encounter with security forces in Maloora Parimpora, Srinagar.

IGP added, "Top LeT commander Abrar, who was arrested yesterday (June 28), disclosed during interrogation that he had kept his AK-47 rifle in a house. When the party was entering the house to recover the weapon, one of his associate hiding inside the house fired on the party".

He further informed, "In the ensuing gunfire, the foreign terrorist who fired from inside the house was neutralised & Abrar also got killed. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the site. Terrorist Abrar was involved in several killings of security forces & civilians".

Abrar was involved in several killings including the killing of territorial army persons and CRPF personnel.

For the past 6 months, three FPs have been neutralised, two in North Kashmir and one in Srinagar.

India's proposal against terror organisations

On 24, NSA Ajit Doval had attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) NSA's meeting at Dushanbe, Tajikistan where he had proposed an action plan against Pakistan-based terror organisations LeT and JeM as part of the SCO framework. The NSA condemned terrorism in all forms and asserted the need to bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice. In addition, he had also pushed for the full implementation of UN resolutions and targeted sanctions against the UN-designated terrorist individuals and entities. Pakistan has also participated in this meeting.

Former SPO shot dead by terrorists

On Monday, June 28, a former special police officer and his wife were shot dead at their home in Hariparigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorists barged into SPO Fayaz Ahmad's house and fired indiscriminately at the family members. They were rushed to the hospital but everyone in the family including SPO, his wife and daughter succumbed to bullet injuries.

