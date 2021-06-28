J&K: Top LeT Commander Nadeem Abrar Arrested In Budgam; 'Big Success' For Security Forces

In a major achievement for India's security forces, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar was arrested on Monday from the Parampora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir along with his close associate. Ammunitions including pistols and hand-grenades were also recovered from their possession.

The key conspirator was involved in several killings and terrorist activities along the Srinagar-Baramulla Border and was also involved in attacks on security forces. Abrar is affiliated with the LeT, which is a Pakistan-based terror outfit that often targets Indian civilians and security forces. He was also one of the recruiters of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Kashmir Valley.

The resident of Narbal is believed to be a close aide of Yousuf Kantroo, another LeT commander. IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar hailed Abrar's arrest as a “big success" for the J&K police.

Initial probe and interrogation revealed a larger conspiracy involving Nadeem Abrar, sources said on Monday. The LeT terrorist had reportedly planned an attack in Srinagar before he was nabbed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He was joined by another Pakistani terrorist in the purported attack, added sources.

In a similar achievement, one of the most wanted militants Mudasir Pandit was among three terrorists killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday, June 21ss.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the encounter took place in the Gund Brath area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district.

The encounter had started late on Sunday night as the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of at least three militants, including Pandit, in the area. Pandit was wanted by security forces in many cases, including the killing of two BJP councilors and a policeman during a meeting in Sopore in March this year.

Asserting that the number of terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir has "decreased", DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said measures will be intensified to strengthen the battle against terrorism and curb heinous activities of militants.

