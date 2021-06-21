J&K: Top LeT Terrorist Mudasir Pandit And 3 Others Gunned Down By Security Forces

In a major successful operation, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were gunned down in Baramulla district by the security forces of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter broke out on late Sunday after police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel launched a search operation in the Gund Brath area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district. The operation is additionally important as the terrorists who were neutralized included top Commander Mudasir Pandit on whom a reward of Rs 5 lakh was earlier announced.

The operation was well coordinated and top security forces of Jammu and Kashmir congratulated the team that operated the encounter.

Killing of LeT commander Mudasir is big #relief for local population: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 21, 2021

Apart from Mudasir Pandit, another Pakistani terrorist, Asrar, active since 2018 was also neutralized. Asrar had infiltrated in the valley and according to the security sources he was in North Kashmir and 60th target in the wanted list.

Violence caused by terrorist Mudasir Pandit

A reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced for Mudasir Pandit as he was wanted in several cases in which several innocents in Kashmir. Active since June 2019, Mudasir started launching attacks in the valley since the abrogation of article 370. He had started targeting fruit merchants and threatened them not to open markets. Additionally, he had started recruiting locals for terror activities. He also used to give grenades to youngsters and minors asking them to hurl towards security forces. Here are some of the major terrorist activities operated by him in Kashmir:

He was wanted in the murder case of two BJP councillors and a police officer during a meeting in Sopore in March of this year.

In December 2020, a grenade attack was launched in north Kashmir where three civilians were injured.

On 12, Mudasir along with his team had attacked cops of Kashmir where two cops were martyred.

The current success of security forces is witnessed a few days after it successfully averted a major tragedy by destroying 17 grenades deployed by terrorists from across the border. The explosives were placed in the sensitive area of Mendhar Tehsil of Kashmir's Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC). Terrorists from the Ghaznavi Force had reportedly planted the grenades targeting religious places including temples of the Union Territory.