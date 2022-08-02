J&K: Top Officials Review Security Arrangements Ahead Of Independence Day Celebrations

Ahead of the upcoming 75th Independence Day celebration, the top officials including paramilitary, police officers and intelligence agencies held a meeting to discuss the security arrangements of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh represented the police in the aforesaid meeting.

In his speech, ADGP Singh emphasised the most recent developments in terrorist activity and asked each department to take steps to lessen the threat. He focused on offensive operations beginning in Rajouri and Kishtwar, the Border deployment grid, anti-drone measures, and preventive actions in other districts. Additionally, the ADGP also stressed on the security concerns of the Amar Nath Yatra, joint nakas at vulnerable sites and at inter-district boundaries. He said, "We should also ensure the peaceful culmination of the Amar Nath Yatra."

J&K ADGP stresses on implementing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programmme

J&K ADGP Mukesh Singh also talked about playing band every day in the northern Union Territory and also giving the National Flag- Tricolour to the audience gathered to watch the band. The ADGP said, "the Bands of the Army, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police should perform every day at important locations within the Jammu city and distribute National flags to the public who gather for the band performance."

J&K police foil drone narcotics smuggling bid

A significant drug smuggling attempt was previously thwarted by the Jammu Police, who found 12 kilogrammes of heroin and more than 11 lakh in cash. Additionally, three smugglers with ties to Punjab who were responsible for the smuggling of this shipment have been detained by police. Drones dropped the package in Punjab, and it was then transported illegally by land to Jammu and Kashmir.

A special Naka was laid in the jurisdiction of PS Bahu Fort by special police teams of PS Bahu Fort that were formed under the supervision of SP South Mamta Sharma, SDPO East Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafari, and were led by SHO PS Bahu Fort Inspector Nayat Ali, working for the Jammu Police under the direction of Chandan Kohli, an IPS.

"Three suspects travelling in the Verna car bearing number PB02 CQ 7749 were rounded up and during their search 12 Kg of heroin and cash Rs11,00,000/- has been recovered from them. In this regard, a case FIR no. 197/2022 U/S 8/21/22/27/29 NDPS Act got registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and 3 accused were arrested,” ADG Jammu Mukesh Singh said.