J&K: TRF-backed Group Kashmir Fight Claims Responsibility For Srinagar Terror Attack

In a key development, The Resistance Front (TRF)-backed Kashmir Fight has claimed responsibility for the firing and critically injuring of a Policeman at Aiwa Bridge situated near Ali Jan Road in Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is currently underway.

In the latest update pertaining to the attack, high-security deployment is observed in the region as security forces in the union territory continue to battle hiding terrorists in encounters and raids at suspected sites.

It is learned that the injured policeman is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. As per the sources, the policeman is responding to the treatment.

About TRF

The Resistance Front (TRF) is described as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, and Hizbul Mujahideen, a group traditionally made up of local fighters. The emergence of TRF happened in the wake of the August 2019 reorganisation of Kashmir, which was accompanied by harsh communication and large-scale protests.

Taking note of the recent attacks, it is observed that TRF members have mostly used easily-concealable small arms including pistols to shoot at their targets.

J&K terror attack

Earlier on Friday, Ashraf Molvi, one of the oldest terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen, along with two other terrorists were killed in an operation in South Kashmir. The terrorists were killed in a forest in the Batkoot area of ​​Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Providing details of the encounter, Kashmir's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that two other terrorists, including Ashraf Molvi, have been killed in Pahalgam.

It is to be noted that after Riyaz Naikoo was killed two years back on May 6, 2020, Ashraf Molvi was made the operations commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir.

