J&K: TRF Terrorist Involved In Recent Targeted Civilian Killings Neutralised In Bandipora

In a major development, a terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter in Bandipora on Monday morning. The terrorist was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad and he was involved in recent targeted civilian killings in Kashmir. Another unidentified terrorist was successfully killed in a separate encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on early Monday. The first terrorist was killed by the Special Operations Group (SOG), J&K while a cop received injuries in Anantnag's Khagund Verinag area encounter. The recent clash reports are coming at a time when the J&K administration has intensified anti-terror operations following the civilian killing incidents.

Bandipora encounter: IGP Kashmir's statement

Killed #terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian #killing at Shahgund #Bandipora: IGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 11, 2021

The Kashmir Police has also informed that the operation in Anantnag is still underway and more details are awaited.

Earlier, six terrorists were arrested by the forces after the Bandipora civilian killing took place while the main accused was absconding.

J&K: Recent encounters

On Friday, October 8 night a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised and another had managed to escape after an encounter broke out between Jammu and Kashmir Police and terrorists in Natipura, a locality in Srinagar. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone police, the terrorist was identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian. Significantly, the Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based LeT had taken responsibility for the previous day's terrorist attack and targeted killings in Srinagar.

Pakistan's role behind targeted killing of civilians in Kashmir

The Kashmir Police on Sunday confirmed the involvement of The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the killing of Mohd Shafi Lone alias Sonu. The police arrested the terror associates who carried out the nefarious action at the behest of TRF handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan. Lone was a poor street vendor and one of the civilians who got killed in series of targeted killings last week, the other two were from Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Sikh and Kashmiri Pandit community in Kashmir has been launching several protests to raise their voice against killing of the innocent people from the minority groups. Last week, two Kashmiri Pandit and a Sikh school principal became victims of the terrorist attacks in Srinagar. Taking strict action against the terrorists, the J&K administration intensified anti-terror operations and launched more than a dozen Cordon and Search Operations on a daily basis. Reportedly, the LG was also summoned to Delhi by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid a tense situation in the valley.