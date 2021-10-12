In a major success to the Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces, the terrorist responsible for killing Bihar-based local vendor Virendra Paswan was neutralised in a Tuesday encounter in Shopian district. The terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Tulran, Imamsahab area of the district, the police informed on Monday. The encounter went on almost for the entire night as the Kashmir Zone Police updated regarding the oppression on early Tuesday.

Additionally, three The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) based terrorists were also killed in the fourth encounter on Monday.

#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/rXyDGvedeL — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 11, 2021

J&K: Shopian encounter

Mukhtar Shah had shifted to Shopian after killing Paswan.

#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Out of 03 killed #terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of #Ganderbal, who shifted to #Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/0vgygLxLpr — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 11, 2021

Earlier on Monday, three encounters had taken place between security forces and terrorists:

First in Kashmir's Anantnag district on early Monday where an unidentified terrorist was neutralised. One police officer had received injuries during an encounter in the district's Khagund Verinag area.

Second in Kashmir's Bandipora where a terrorist affiliated with TRF, Imtiyaz Ahmad was killed.

Third and tragic encounter broke out in the Poonch district where five Indian Army personnel including the Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) martyred on Monday after search and cordon operations were launched in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch district that led to an encounter with terrorists.

Civilian Virender Paswan's death

The innocent was killed in Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar on October 6 along with two other civilians in separate terrorist attacks. Paswan lost his life after the second attack was carried on a non-Kashmiri street vendor. The deceased residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur. After reports of his death came out, Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu had informed that he will be personally visiting the family of the victim.

Back-to-back encounter reports from J&K

The back-to-back reports are coming at a time when the administration in the valley ordered and enhanced anti-terror oppressions. The order was passed after five civilians had lost their lives in three days. In another distress development, reports of Kashmiri Pandits fleeing from the valley had also come out amid continuous terrorist attacks.