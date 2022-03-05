J&K: Twin Pakistani Drones Pushed Back By BSF In Arnia Sector

Days after foiling Pakistan’s attempt to push a huge cache of arms and ammunition using drones in the Indian territory, Border Security Force deployed on International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu has foiled twin attempts of Pakistani drones to enter the territory.

The drones tried to cross the border at 4.15 a.m. and 4.21 a.m. on Saturday when BSF troops fired around 18 rounds of bullets, pushing it back to the Pakistan territory. However, it remains unclear whether the drones were able to drop any consignment inside the border.

BSF in its statement said, "A humming sound of the suspected drone was heard early in the morning at about 04.10 am by alert troops of BSF in the general area of Arnia. BSF troops fired towards the direction of the sound. Area cordoned with help of police. Search being conducted.”

Earlier on February 24, forces recovered a huge cache of weapons after pushing back a Pakistani drone that tried to enter Indian territory in the Arnia-RS Pura sector. The drone was reportedly dropped by Pakistan-based terrorist outfits LET/TRF on the behest of Pakistani agency ISI in the area.

Forces recovered three detonators, three remote-controlled improvised explosive devices, one bundle of cortex wire, two timer-improvised explosive devices, one pistol, two magazines, six grenades, and seventy rounds.