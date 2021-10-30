Last Updated:

J&K: Two Army Jawans Martyred In Mine Blast Along LoC In Rajouri; 3 Critically Injured

Two Army personnel were martyred and three others suffered injuries in a mine blast near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday

Gloria Methri
Jammu and Kashmir

Image: PTI/Twitter


Two Army personnel were martyred and three others suffered injuries in a mine blast near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

"On October 30, during an area domination patrol in Naushera Sector, District Rajouri(J&K), a mine blast occurred, wherein, two Indian Army soldiers suffered critical injuries and later succumbed to their injuries. Another soldier who received injuries was evacuated and is under treatment," a statement from PRO (Defence) Jammu read. 

Lt Rishi Kumar and Sep Manjit Singh lost their lives in the explosion, the White Knight Corps informed in a Twitter post. Another soldier who received injuries is being treated, they added. Those injured were shifted to an army hospital where the two are reported to be in a critical state.

Lt Rishi Kumar is a resident of Begusarai, Bihar, while Sepoy Manjit Singh is a resident of Sirvewala, Bhatinda, Punjab. 

As per officials, the area where the blast occurred is dotted with landmines planted by the army as part of the counter-infiltration arrangement. The Nowshera sector falls under the Rajouri district which is part of the Pirpanjal region in Jammu, where an anti-terror operation is underway for the last three weeks.

Nine soldiers including two officers have been killed without any success against terrorists who are believed to be hiding in the forests of Poonch. This is the longest counter-terror operation in the region in the last 18 years.

The Indian Army in a statement said the nation shall forever remain indebted to the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice.

