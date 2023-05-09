J&K: Two Associates Of LeT Terror Outfit Arrested In Shopian, IED Recovered

Two LeT terrorist associates have been nabbed in J&K's Shopian district on Tuesday by the security forces, leading to the recovery of a huge cache of incriminating materials, IED, and arms and ammunition from their possession. The two accused were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the J&K Police, Army and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force). The security forces along with central agencies are now interrogating the arrested members of the terror outfit.

The apprehended terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone, resident of Chotipora, Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Borihalan, Shopian district. According to police sources, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 pistol, 01 pistol magazine, 04 pistol rounds, 01 silencer, 01 IED, 01 remote control, 02 batteries, 01 empty magazine of AK-47 rifle were recovered based on their disclosure.

A terrorist was earlier arrested on May 2

According to the information shared by the J&K Police, a joint operation was launched by the police along with the army and CRPF personnel, during the course of investigation in the case registered at Shopian police station. The team successfully nabbed the two members of the radical outfit during the operation.

Pertinently, on May 2, the police along with security forces had arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a resident of Shopian. On his arrest, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK series rifle, 01 magazine and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession.

A case was registered by the police in the matter at Shopian police station and investigation was initiated. Now, after the preliminary investigation, the two terrorists have been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.

The latest action by the security forces has come up days after a deadly terror attack on the army personnel in Rajouri district, which claimed lives of five Army soldiers. The incident took place during an encounter of the army personnel with the terrorists, when suddenly the terrorists triggered an explosive device targeting the soldiers in the Kandi forest area of Rajouri district.