J&K: Two Civilians Injured In Grenade Blast In Ramban, Alert Issued On National Highway

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day of India, security in the Jammu and Kashmir region has been beefed up however two civilians ended up getting injured in a grenade blast that occurred late Friday night in the Ramban area of the Jammu-Kashmir National Highway. The blast took place at Banihal's MG Company site which is responsible for the construction of a stretch of four-lane highways from Jammu to Kashmir. Subsequently, an alert has been announced on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Both the injured have been rushed to the sub-district hospital Banihal, informed SSP Ramban PD Nitya.

One of the eye-witnesses revealed that it was late at night when they heard a loud noise and found something happened in their tank however later they realised that two people were injured in a grenade attack. The area has been cordoned off while security officials who rushed to the site conduct an investigation. More details are awaited on the matter.

Terrorist eliminated in Kashmir's Budgam area

In a separate incident today, security forces eliminated a terrorist from the Mochwa area of Kashmir's Budgam. The search is underway and till now Security forces have recovered one AK-47 rifle & one pistol. According to on-ground information, Security forces gave the trapped terrorist an opportunity to surrender however he fired upon the forces triggering an encounter.

The encounter went on for nearly two hours after which the terrorist was neutralised.

Jammu and Kashmir | One unidentified terrorist was killed in the encounter with security forces at Mochwa area of Budgam. One AK-47 rifle & one pistol were recovered. Search is going on.



Independence Day alert

Earlier, on July 25 a high-level joint security forces meeting was held to review and discuss security preparation in Jammu. The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence bureau, and J&K police were part of the meeting. The meeting was aimed at discussing operational preparedness, coordination, and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.

According to Security force sources, ahead of August 15, drone attacks are planned in the region. Also, some terrorists might use internal links to seek into Indian territory and carry out attacks in the Kashmir valley. On the other hand, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recently introduced double-layered security at the entry points of selected metro stations in Delhi. Jitendra Rana, Deputy Inspector General of Delhi informed that security is heightened in line with Independence Day celebrations particularly near Parliament, and Prime Minister's house.