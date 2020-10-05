J&K: Two CRPF Jawans Martyred In Terrorist Attack On Army Convoy In Pampore

Terrorists fired upon a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore district on Monday leaving seven jawans injured. Two soldiers were martyred in the incident as forces were rushed to the spot. It has been perceived as one of the biggest attacks in the outskirts of Srinagar ever since last year’s Pulwama attack in which a vehicle-borne suicide bomber had fired upon the army convoy killing 40 CRPF personnel.

Traffic has been halted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in wake of the incident and several CRPF vehicles have been stationed here. Civilian traffic is prohibited and security has been beefed up in the region. Ten days ago, a terrorist had launched another attack on the Indian army and managed to escape. However, this time, the soldiers engaged in an exchange of fire with the terrorists for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Army kills two LeT terrorists

Last week, two Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Awantipora, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The 18-hour long gun battle took place in Samboora Village of the district in which 2 local terrorists got killed. The terrorists have been identified as—Aijaz Ahmed Reshi (resident of Samboora) and Sajad Ahmed Sofi (resident of Padgampoa, Awantipora).

Reshi became active, in May 2016, and was listed as a wanted Categorized LeT terrorist. Reshi was one of the longest surviving LeT Commanders of south Kashmir. “In Feb 2016, he was involved in transporting terrorists in a terror attack of EDI Pampore attack in which 8 soldiers of Army and CRPF got martyred. Reshi those days was an OGW of LeT,” DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh said in a press conference flanked by GoC Vitor Force Rishab Bali and Inspector General Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar.

Another terrorist killed in this encounter is Sajad Sofi. He too was involved in threatening cases in Padgampora, Samboora, and Pampore area. Huge cache of arms and ammunition that includes 1918 rounds of AK 47, 2 grenades, 1 UBGL thrower, 4 UBGL grenades, 5 Gelatin sticks, 1 crude pipe bomb, half gunny bag of Ammonium Nitrate substance, 03 code sheets, and Rs 5400 were recovered from the encounter site.

