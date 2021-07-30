J&K: Two CRPF Jawans, One Civilian Injured In Grenade Attack In Baramulla's Khanpora

A grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Friday. According to the reports, two CRPF Jawans and one civilian have been injured in the attack that took place in the Khanpora area of Baramulla. All injured have been evacuated and rushed to a local hospital, reports further added. Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search is going on. The attack also comes amid increased drone activity in parts of the Union Territory. However, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, more details are awaited regarding the grenade attack.

Suspected Pakistani drones spotted over Samba

Earlier on Thursday, suspected Pakistani drones were spotted hovering in three locations in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to BSF officials, three unidentified lights were spotted simultaneously over Bari-Brahmana, Chiladya, and Gagwal near the international border around 8.30 PM on Thursday. The alert security forces fired upon the drones after which they disappeared. Drone activity has increased after the June 27 airbase attack.

The latest drone spotting comes days ahead of Independence Day and also a week after forces shot down a Pakistani drone carrying 5 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials near the border area of Kanachak, Akhnoor. During the latest sighting, BSF personnel fired a couple of rounds towards one of the drones in Chiladya before it returned to the Pakistani side.

In addition, the two other drones disappeared from the sky shortly after hovering over sensitive security installations at Bari Brahmana and along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Ghagwal. The drone spotting led police and other security forces to rush to the area for a thorough search.