J&K: Two CRPF Personnel Martyred, Two Injured In Terrorist Attack In Lawaypora

In a terrorist attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were martyred and two others were injured. The CRPF soldiers, who were from the 73 battalion and a part of the Road Opening Party Duty on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway were attacked by the terrorists.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Kishore Prasad, the terrorists involved in the attack were from Lashkar-e-Taiba. Search operations have been launched to nab the terrorist involved in this gruesome happening.

Earlier this month, the Kashmir police had released a list of around 9 terrorists, who as per reports were functioning in the area and planning an attack. The search for the terrorists has intensified after Thursday's incident.

Lawaypora Encounter

In the month of January 2021, three youths, identified as Zubair Ahmad Lone, Aijaz Maqbool Ganai and Athar Mushtaq were killed in a gunfight in the same area. Talking about the incident, General Officer Commanding (GoC) Kilo Force H S Sahi had earlier said that the militants were given ample opportunity to surrender but they did not.

Elaborating on the same, he had said," One of them had tried to come out of the house, where they were trapped. However, others fired and lobbed grenades on forces and called him back”.

After having a look at the ammunition, the police had claimed that the youths were planning a massive attack. However, the families of the deceased had made it clear that all three of them were civilians and has nothing to do with terrorist groups and terrorism.