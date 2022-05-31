J&K: Two JEM Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Awantipora; AK 47 Rifles Recovered

In a development in the crackdown on terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir security forces neutralised two terrorists in an encounter that broke out in the Rajpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) terrorists were neutralized in the encounter that started on Monday evening. The security forces also recovered incriminating materials including two AK 47 rifles from the terrorists. The search operation is still underway.

The Kashmir Zone Police on Monday evening informed that an encounter was underway in the Rajpora area of Awantipora. Following this, the police informed that the forces neutralised two JEM terrorists. The killed terrorists were identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian. The police further added that the killed militants were involved in multiple terror crimes, including the killing of government employees.

Giving an update on the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the killed terrorist Shahid was involved in civilian killings. “Besides other terror crimes, terrorist Shahid was involved in the killing of a woman Mst Shakeela of Aripal and a govt employee/ peon Javid Ahmed of Lurgam Tral,” IGP Kumar said. The encounter came only hours after the forces neutralised two JEM terrorists in an anti-terrorist operation in Pulwama.

JeM terrorists neutralised in Pulwama

The security forces neutralised two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on Monday morning and recovered two AK rifles. The encounter started at the Gundipora village in Pulwama on Sunday evening after receiving specific input from Kulgam Police about terrorist presence in the area. Shortly after that, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation.

Following that, terrorists started firing while the security forces continued asking them to surrender. Eventually, in retaliation, the forces fired back which went on from both sides till late at night. Later, due to lack of visibility, the attacks were halted but again resumed in the early morning. After the two JeM terrorists were killed by the Armed forces, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in exclusive conservation with Republic said, "these two terrorists were involved in attacking our constable Reyaz Ahmed on May 13."

