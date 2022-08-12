J&K: Two Lashkar Terrorists Arrested; Four Within A Week In Ramban

In yet another big success for security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Ramban have arrested two terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. The duo has been identified as Abbas and Majid who were involved in attack on Police Post Ind. The two arrested persons are being interrogated by Jammu and Kashmir Police for forward and backward links.

​On August 2, 2022, at around 4 AM, an explosion took place at Police Post Ind in which two police personnel sustained injuries and terrorists taking advantage of the darkness fled from the spot. A handwritten piece of paper was found near the post which claimed that J&K Ghaznavi Forces (JKGF) carried out this attack.

The arrest came days after the arrest of two terrorists- Mohd Farooq and Shah Din Padyar of Gool in connection with a blast carried out on the Jammu and Kashmir Police post in the Ind area of Gool on August 2 this year.

On August 6, the duo was arrested from the Gool area. They were given money by Lashkar Commander Talib Hussain who was arrested on July 4 and who during his sustained questioning had revealed that he had visited the Gool area of Ramban district in 2021 to give some money to a person who is a resident of the Gool area.