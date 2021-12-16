J&K: Two LeT-backed Terrorists Neutralised In Kulgam In Big Win For Security Forces

In another crackdown on terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces eliminated two TRF terrorists in an encounter in the Kulgam district on Wednesday. The encounter started at around 11:20 in the Redwani area of Kulgam and went on for three hours until two terrorists were gunned down by the Kashmir Police.

The neutralized terrorists belonged to The Resistance Force, which is a terror group backed by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The eliminated terrorists have been identified as Amir Dar, resident of Kujjar, Frisal, who has been active since April 2021; and Adil Yousuf Shan, resident of Sursunoo, Behibagh, who was active since October 2021.

The J&K police recovered 2 pistols, 2 magazines, 7 pistol rounds, and 1 grenade from the terrorists.

Top LeT terrorist killed in Poonch

On Tuesday morning, the J&K police had eliminated a top LeT terrorist who was reportedly involved in targeting the security forces in Poonch last October. The terrorist, identified as Abu Zarar was found to be a Pakistani national who was possibly sent to revive terrorism in India.

Zara was allegedly part of the same group which was involved in attacking the Indian Army on October 11 and 14 in Poonch in which 9 army personnel were killed. This terrorist was first spotted in the area in August and was deployed to carry our recruitment of youth. Arms and ammunition including AK-47 Rifle were also recovered from him. Zarar was neutralized while he tried to escape while an encounter is underway in the Behramgala area of Poonch's Surankote region.

On Wednesday the forces eliminated another terrorist in an encounter in the Pulwama district. The gunfight with terrorists went on for more than 7 hours at Usgam Pathri, of Rajpura area after which the terrorist was neutralized. The encounter was carried out in joint coordination of J&K Police and security forces.