J&K: Two LeT Terrorists Neutralised In Kulgam Encounter Near Amarnath Yatra Route

In a big breakthrough, Two LeT terrorists were neutralised during an encounter that broke out in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday Reportedly, the encounter site was very close to the pilgrimage route of the Amarnath Yatra.

Two LeT terrorists were killed in Kulgam and one hybrid terrorist with one terrorist associate have been arrested in Bandipora of Budgam on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Nawapora in the Mir Bazaar area of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. The official said the search operation turned into an encounter in which two terrorists were killed.

Later, CRPF (18Bn) also joined the operation. In the ensuing encounter, two local categorized terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. They have been identified as Yasir Wani resident of Wangund in Kulgam and Raees Manzoor resident of Chotipora in Shopian. As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorized as part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police, security forces and civilian atrocities.

IGP Kashmir congratulates joint teams for conducting the operation

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint teams for conducting the operation in a professional manner without collateral damage. He also termed the operation a big success as the operation site was very close to National Highway (Yatra route). Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

Police & SFs arrested an LeT hybrid #terrorist Mehboob ul Inam R/O Nadihal at checkpoint near Papchan #Bandipora. His disclosure led to recovery of #incriminating materials, arms/ammn including 3 AK-rifles, 10 Magazines, 380 rounds, 2KGs IED Exp substance, 01 Chinese grenade etc. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 29, 2022

Acting on specific input in Bandipora of Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Police along with Army (14RR) and CRPF (3rdBn) at a joint checkpoint established at Papchan area of Bandipora arrested one hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT along with 01 Chinese Grenade which he had kept inside the boot of his sccooty bearing registration number JK15A-0839. He has been identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam and is a resident of Nadihal Bandipora.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

During interrogation, Mehboob-ul-Inam disclosed that on the directions of proscribed terror outfit LeT he has made a hideout inside his shop at Nadihal Market where LeT terrorists namely Hyder, Abu Ismail, Abu Hamza Okasha, and Gulzar used to stay. Furthermore, he also confessed that they had kept arms and ammunition inside the said hideout, which they were planning to provide to new recruits from North Kashmir particularly youths from District Bandipora to strengthen the LeT Cadre and to enhance terrorist-related activities.

Subsequent to the above disclosure, the said hideout was busted and a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 03 AK-47 rifles, 10 AK magazines, 380 AK live rounds, 03 Pouches, 02 YSMS Set, 02 boxes of Detonator, 26 Chargeable pencil cells, 01 Chargeable adaptor, 02 bottles of Penetrating Oil (Sprayed Lubricant), 01 Matric sheet, 02 Pak made Nylon thread, 36 boxes of High Carbon Steel bombs, 05 wire sets for IED, 02Kgs (appx) of IED explosive (RDX), 02 Quechua bags, etc. were recovered. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.