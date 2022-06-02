J&K: Two Migrant Labourers Injured In Terrorist Attack In Budgam, One Succumbs

In yet another incident of targetted killings, terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday. During the incident, two individuals sustained bullet injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As per the latest reports, one of the victims has succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Dilkhush, who hailed from Bihar, and was working at Brick Kiln no 711 at Magraypora Chadoora. The worker was brought dead at the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. Meanwhile, the police have cordoned the area to nab the attackers.

Spate of targetted killings in J&K

The incident comes against the backdrop of the spate of civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir. Just hours ago, Hindu bank manager Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in the Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. A day before, terrorists fired upon a female teacher Rajni Bala at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam.

Currently, government employees in the valley are seeking protection against the backdrop of the killings and have demanded to be relocated to Jammu. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha has been summoned to the national capital for a meeting which will also have National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in attendance. Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of security agencies are also expected to be present.

Taking cognisance of the incidents, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday. Meanwhile, LG Manoj Sinha also chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

At J&K L-G's meet, sources say, the government decided to take confidence-building measures to ensure that the employees feel safe and secure. Prime Minister's Package employees and others from minority communities posted in the Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process will be completed by Monday, sources have claimed. Senior officers will visit the employees for first-hand appraisal of concerning issues.