J&K: Two More Jawans Martyred In Poonch Counter-terror Gun Battle; Army Issues Statement

In an unfortunate development, the Indian Army lost two more jawans - Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh during counter-terrorist operations in the Mendhar area of Poonch district on Thursday. The jawans were killed in action during search operations being conducted by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the densely forested area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar. This takes the total number of martyred jawans in the Poonch counter-terror operations to 9.

"Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were part of the search operations launched to flush out terrorists hiding in the forested area," a statement from the Army said. "On Thursday, October 14, a fierce gun battle broke out between the soldiers and the terrorists, after which the communication with Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh was disrupted."

Relentless operations continued to neutralize the terrorists and to re-establish communication with the soldiers. However, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were martyred in exchange of fire and their bodies were recovered on Saturday evening. The operations in the area are continuing.

Subedar Ajay Singh is resident of Village - Rampur

Post- Jajal

Teh- Narendra Nagar

District - Tehri Uttrakhand

Naik Harendra Singh is resident of Village - Pipalsar

Post- Rikhnikhal

Tehsil- Lansdowne

District - Pauri Uttrakhand

J&K: Poonch encounter

An encounter broke out at around 9 am on Monday after security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forest area of the Poonch district. The operation was initiated after forces received inputs of terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district. The search operation led to a major encounter claiming the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H.

Later on Friday, the Indian Army had on Friday confirmed the deaths of two more jawans - riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh in the operations. The terrorists took advantage of the dense forest area and attacked the security forces who first received critical injuries and later succumbed to it.

On Tuesday, a solemn ceremony was held at a military camp at Rajouri where wreaths were laid by senior Army officers and civil dignitaries to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. Later the bodies of the five soldiers were sent to their respective hometowns on Wednesday - Jaswinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Gajjan Singh to their Punjab hometowns, Saraj Singh to Uttar Pradesh and Vaisakh H to Kerala.