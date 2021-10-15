J&K: Two More Jawans Martyred In Poonch In Counter-terror Gun Fight; Army Pays Tribute

In another tragic development, two more jawans - riflemen Vikram Singh Negi and Yogambar Singh were martyred in Jammu-Kashmir. Issuing a statement, the Army said that the two jawans were martyred after a day-long gun fight at Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar, Poonch. In total, seven Army jawans have been martyred in Poonch in counter-terror operations.

Army statement on Poonch martyrs

"A counter terrorist operation by the Army is in progress in the area of Nar Khas Forest in Mendhar, District Poonch since evening of 14 Oct 2021. During the operation, there was heavy exchange of fire and in the ensuing gun fight Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries. The operation is still in progress till the last report came in," stated the Army.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, the Army added, "Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi and Rifleman Yogambar Singh displayed exemplary courage , devotion and made the supreme sacrifice in line of duty. Rifleman Vikram Singh Negi, aged 26 Yrs, is resident of Village -Viman Gaon, Post- Khand, Tehsil- Narendra Nagar, District - Tehri Garhwal, Uttrakhand. Rifleman Yogambar Singh, aged 27 Yrs is resident of Village - Sankari, Post- Trishulla, Tehsil- Pokhari, District - Chamoli, Uttrakhand. The nation will always remain indebted to these bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice for the nation."

J&K: Poonch encounter

An encounter broke out at around 9 AM on Monday after security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forest area of the Poonch district. The operation was initiated after forces received inputs of terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district. The search operation led to a major encounter that claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H.

Terrorists took advantage of the dense forest area and attacked the security forces who first received critical injuries and later succumbed to it. On Tuesday, a solemn ceremony was held at a military camp at Rajouri where wreaths were laid by senior Army officers and civil dignitaries to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. Later body of the five soldiers were sent to their respective hometowns on Wednesday - Jaswinder Singh, Mandeep Singh and Gajjan Singh to their Punjab hometowns, Saraj Singh to Uttar Pradesh and Vaisakh H to Kerala.