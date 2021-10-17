J&K: Two Soldiers Martyred In Counter-terror Ops In Poonch, 2 Locals Detained

In a recent update to the Poonch encounter, two brave Army jawans were martyred and two people were detained during search operations conducted in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on October 17. In total, the encounter has claimed the lives of nine soldiers.

According to sources, police received information from intelligence sources that two locals residing near the encounter region have been providing logistic support to the terrorists. One of the detained is a woman who also provided food to the terrorists. Sources suggest that terrorists were residing in the area for the past 2-3 months which wouldn't have been possible without the help of locals. The investigation is underway.

Poonch encounter

On October 11, an encounter was launched by security forces during a search operation in the Poonch district forest region. The anti-terror operation was initiated as inputs regarding terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district was received by the security forces. Earlier, the encounter claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Jaswinder Singh and four other Indian Army soldiers - Naik Mandeep Singh, Sepoys Gajjan Singh, Saraj Singh and Vaisakh H. The bodies of the five soldiers were sent to their respective hometowns on Wednesday - Jaswinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Gajjan Singh to their Punjab hometowns, Saraj Singh to Uttar Pradesh and Vaisakh H to Kerala.

Pampore Encounter

In another update, two terrorists including one of the top LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) commanders, Umar Mustaq Khandey, were eliminated in the Pampore encounter. Umar was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Srinagar's Baghat region and was also part of other J&K terror crimes.

Umar Mushtaq was one of the names listed in the top 10 wanted terrorists mentioned by IGP Kashmir. Some of the terrorist names listed include Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Reyaz Shetergund, Abbas Sheikh, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani, Ashraf Molvi and Zubair Wani. And the new entry names were Saqib Manzoor, Umar Mushtaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

Earlier on October 10, in another encounter in Anantnag district, the Special Operations Group (SOG), J&K neutralized an unidentified terrorist. Unfortunately during the encounter, a policeman was injured.

(Image: PTI)