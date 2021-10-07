J&K: Two Teachers Killed In A Terrorist Attack At Government School In Srinagar

In yet another attack in Jammu and Kashmir, two school teachers were shot dead by terrorists on Thursday. The terrorist attack took place in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar where the two teachers were dragged from the classroom and shot dead by the terrorists. The victims - school principal Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand were both residents of Allochi bagh.

Following the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the CRPF are also reaching the spot of the terrorist attack. This comes as yet another attack in recent days. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba too has threatened and warned that minorities and other locals will be targeted.

J&K: Three civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks

Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks within almost one hour. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, the first terrorist attack was done in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar and lastly at Bandipora district. Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the first attack, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit named Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. He was a prominent businessman in the valley region with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947. The area was later cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists was initiated.

After that, the terrorists struck near Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar where one non-local civilian identified as Virender Paswan was killed by them. This was the second attack carried out on a non-Kashmiri street vendor. The deceased residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur. Following this, a third attack was reported from Bandipora District in North Jammu and Kashmir where a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The Kashmir police tweeted mentioning 'coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian'.