J&K: Two Terrorists Arrested In Kishtwar; Hideout Busted In Poonch District Ahead Of I-Day

Days ahead of Independence Day, two terrorists were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. According to the reports, the two arrested terrorists were new recruits and were trying to carry out a major terror strike in the Union Territory's Kishtwar region. The terrorists were reportedly targeting vital installations in the region.

Terror attack foiled; hideout busted

The terrorists were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police who were joined by the CRPF and the Indian Army. In addition, the police have also recovered an arms cache containing two pistols, magazines, an Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and some grenades. Reports also state that the arrested terrorists are being interrogated for their links with other terrorists who are active in the Kishtwar region. The police have already announced a bounty of Rs 30 lakh for information leading to them.

In addition, another terror hideout was also busted in the Mendhar area of Poonch district in the UT. Several AK-47 rifles and magazines have been recovered from the said hideout. According to the reports, Chinese pistol magazines, grenades, satellite communication devices, and mobile phones, were also recovered from the hideout.

Punjab Police bust major Khalistan terror module

In another development, barely a week ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab Police has also busted a major terror module. On Monday, the state police arrested three Khalistani terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms from them. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab DGP revealed the pictures of the weapons and tiffin bombs recovered from the Khalistani terrorists.

Addressing the media, the DGP informed following a search operation in a couple of villages, inputs were received and suspicious bags were found. Following this, NSG teams were called in and it was revealed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was fitted in a children's lunch box. In addition, the investigation also revealed that the device had three mechanisms - switch (relay), magnetic and spring mechanism. The DGP also informed that the presence of 2-3 kg of RDX has been confirmed in the IED.