J&K: Two Terrorists Including Top Jaish Commander Killed In Awantipora Encounter Operation

In a fresh success, security forces on Monday neutralised two terrorists in the Wandakpora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the two, one of the terrorists has been identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Kaiser Koka.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, “Notorious terrorist Kaiser Koka, who was active since 2018, has been neutralised and the identity of the second terrorist is being ascertained.”

The Kashmir Zone Police further said, “Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including USA 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered.”

"The encounter broke out at Wandakpora in the Awantipora area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a senior police official said.

Two local terrorists surrender to security forces in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir security forces on July 6 launched an encounter operation against terrorists in the Hadigam area of J&K's Kulgam district. Notably, in this encounter operation, two terrorists surrendered to the security forces.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, in a joint operation of J&K police and other security forces, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early morning of Wednesday in the Hadigam area of J&K's Kulgam district. The terrorists trapped in the encounter have been reported to be locals and accordingly, appeals were made by their families and police urging them to surrender to the security forces and join the mainstream. It is after their appeals that the two trapped local terrorists surrendered themselves to the Jammu and Kashmir police. J&K police also confirmed the same.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. "During the encounter, 02 local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and police. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated, "The security personnel involved in the anti-terror operation preferred that the local terrorist should join the mainstream." He also ensured the local terrorists that upon their surrender, the security forces would receive them with dignity and help them to join the mainstream.