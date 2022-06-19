J&K: Two Terrorists Killed, Another Nabbed In Joint Op By Forces In Kupwara Region

A day after an off-duty Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police officer was shot dead, the police in a joint operation with the Army's 28RR shot dead two terrorists, while one more was arrested in the Kupwara region, informed J&K police, which also added that the killed terrorist has been found to be a Pakistani and associated with the LeT.

The joint operation was launched in the Lolab area of Kupwara based on the information provided by the terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh. During a search of the hideouts, the terrorists fired upon the joint search parties, who retaliated and killed two of the militants and also apprehended one more after getting trapped.

The Kashmir police tweeted and said, "During search of hideouts, hiding #terrorists fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one #terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. #Encounter in progress. Further details shall follow."

Off-duty J&K cop shot dead

Days after the targeted killings of Kashmiri Hindus in the Kashmir valley, terrorists on the night of June 17 and 18 abducted sub-inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir from his house and killed him in the Pampore area of Samboora in the Pulwama district. He was on leave during the period, informed J&K police.

The J&K police officer was taken to the paddy fields in Samboora and shot dead. This is the fourth such killing since May 2022.

#BREAKING | Bullet-ridden body of police officer recovered by police from J&K's Pulwama; identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir, shot dead by terrorists inside his homehttps://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/2LgfUXzVkf — Republic (@republic) June 18, 2022

Earlier on May 24, an off-duty police officer was shot dead outside his house in the outskirts of Srinagar's Soura. The cop's minor daughter also got injured in the attack. This was preceded by another killing of a police officer 11 days earlier in the Budgam district.

Image: PTI